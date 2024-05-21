Rudy Giuliani Unveils $30 Coffee That's 'Gentle On Your Stomach'

Cash-strapped Rudy Giuliani has launched his own brand of coffee with the promise of a “smooth” brew that’s “gentle on your stomach.”

The former mayor of New York City and longtime ally to ex-President Donald Trump has been hawking “Rudy Coffee” on social media as he faces bankruptcy and a series of legal troubles.

“If I put my name on something, I truly believe in it,” Giuliani said in a video on X, formerly Twitter, of the “100% Arabica coffee beans roasted right here in America.”

Each pouch ― which features Giuliani’s face alongside imagery of various Americana, including New York during his mayoral era ― is priced at $29.99 for two pounds of coffee. The phrase “Fighting for Justice” appears on the packets, which are available in varieties including bold, decaf and “morning coffee.”

“Believe me when I say it’s the best coffee you’ll ever try,” Giuliani said in his one-minute pitch. “It’s smooth, rich, chocolatey and gentle on your stomach.”

In December, Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing nearly $152 million in debts, including legal fees and unpaid taxes. He listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million.

The filing came one day after Giuliani was ordered to immediately pay $148 million in damages to two election workers he defamed.

Earlier this month, he was suspended from WABC Radio, and his daily show was canceled over what the station described as multiple violations of a ban on discussing discredited 2020 election claims.

On Friday, as Giuliani was celebrating his upcoming 80th birthday at an event in Palm Beach, Florida, he was served with an indictment over his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani was partying with dozens of guests when officials with the Arizona attorney general’s office arrived to serve him the indictment.

In April, a grand jury indicted Giuliani and more than a dozen other people over an alleged scheme to have fake electors claim that Trump won Arizona in 2020. (In reality, Joe Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes.)

