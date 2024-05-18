Rudy Giuliani receives summons in Arizona fake electors case, says attorney general

Rudy Giuliani was served Friday with a notice to appear in an Arizona court to answer charges stemming from an effort to keep Donald Trump in the White House despite losing the 2020 election, according to Attorney General Kris Mayes.

An indictment against Giuliani and 17 others was issued by a grand jury more than three weeks ago. Giuliani was the last of the defendants to receive their summons.

"The final defendant was served moments ago," Mayes posted on the social media site X. She tagged Giuliani's account and wrote, "Nobody is above the law."

Earlier in the day, Giuliani posted a taunting message to the platform referring to his avoidance of being served in the case. That post was later deleted, but Mayes shared a screenshot of Giuliani's remarks, which included an image of him and six other people surrounded by balloons. Giuliani on Friday said on X that he was having an "early-birthday celebration in Florida."

Arizona politics: Former Trump attorney John Eastman enters not guilty plea, says case headed to trial

The indictment alleges a slate of Arizona Republicans and Trump aides, including Giuliani, engaged in a conspiracy aimed at "preventing the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald J. Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted."

The defendants in the case face multiple felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud. If convicted, the crimes could carry prison time, though state law allows for less severe penalties, including probation, depending on a defendant's circumstances, like past criminal history.

Friday morning, former Trump attorney John Eastman was the first defendant to appear in a Maricopa County courtroom. He entered a plea of not guilty and, after the hearing, said he would fight the case against him at trial.

Most of the other defendants are expected to appear in court or be arraigned virtually next week, on May 21, though some have delayed their appearances to June.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rudy Giuliani receives summons in Arizona fake electors case