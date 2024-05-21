Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty In Arizona Election Interference Case

Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges related to his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani made his plea Tuesday, just days after he was served with an indictment while celebrating his upcoming 80th birthday.

In April, the former New York City mayor and longtime ally of ex-President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury, along with more than a dozen others, over an alleged scheme to have fake electors claim that Trump won Arizona in the 2020 election.

The indictment names several Republican officials alleged to have sent a document to Congress that falsely declared Trump had won Arizona. (Joe Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes.)

Giuliani, who was the last to be served the indictment, taunted officials just hours before the law caught up to him.

“If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” Giuliani wrote in a now-deleted post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday that Giuliani’s livestreams helped lead authorities to him.

“We found out essentially through his livestreams,” Mayes said. “He’s not that hard to find. And so we did that and our agents professionally served him after his birthday party, as the party was winding down and as he himself was leaving the house that he was in, we gave him a copy of the papers, and he went along his way.”

During his remote arraignment on Tuesday, Giuliani said he did not yet have an attorney to represent him but plans to hire one.

