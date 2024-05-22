Rudy Giuliani agrees to stop accusing Georgia workers of election fraud

Former Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani agreed to stop accusing former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of election fraud, according to court documents made public Tuesday.

The mother-daughter pair won their defamation suit — and a $148 million judgment — in December against the former Trump attorney and two-time New York City mayor.

Giuliani accused them of election fraud in the wake of the 2020 election, saying they had stolen the election with USB drives they passed around "like vials of heroin or cocaine." Moss later testified before Congress that her mother passed a mint to her while counting ballots.

The fraud claims, they would later say, derailed their lives, and Freeman was forced to leave her home due to threats. Last year, Georgia state authorities officially cleared the pair of all claims of wrongdoing.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy days after the judgment and sought to appeal the verdict; a judge said he could do that only if someone else paid his legal fees.

Earlier this month, Freeman and Moss said in a bankruptcy court filing that Giuliani had continued to defame them on social media in an April livestream, claiming to have evidence they had counted ballots twice.

In this week's agreement, Giuliani also agreed to let the court enforce the judgment and injunction in the future.

“Today ends his efforts to profit off of lies about these two heroes of American democracy," Michael J. Gottlieb, an attorney for Freeman and Moss, said in a statement.

An attorney for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com