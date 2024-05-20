Crash on Rucker Road knocks power out for hundreds in Bedford County

UPDATE: 11 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appalachian Power company reports about 416 customers near Rucker Road are currently without power after a vehicle struck a pole on Monday morning.

At this time, AEP says power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. on May 20.

—

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Route 806, Rucker Road, is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash is near Waston Road. Currently, all north and south lanes are blocked.

First responders with the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene and say a power pole is broken in half.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes until the crash is cleared.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more information is released.

