Ruckel Middle School Chorus set to perform in New York City on March 16

NICEVILLE — The Ruckel Middle School Chorus, led by Christian Feazell and collaborative pianist Harry Larimer, has secured a prestigious spot at Alice Truly Hall inside the Lincoln Center in New York City for a performance on March 16.

Comprising of 68 students, the Ruckel Middle School Chorus has been preparing for the performance for some time, dedicating extensive hours, both during and after school, as well as at home.

Along with their performance, the chorus members will have the opportunity to explore New York City, visiting landmarks and attending the Broadway show "Wicked!" which pairs with a rehearsal opportunity at the famed Open Jar Studios, the largest rehearsal studio in the city.

The Ruckel Middle School Chorus is set to deliver a performance of six pieces, including a collaboration with the Grammy-winning Experiential Orchestra, an "imaginative and groundbreaking" group that advocates under-celebrated masterpieces and composers.

The Ruckel Middle performance will highlight the music of Julia Perry, an African-American composer that the chorus group claims was a composer "whose significance has been over looked for decades," per a news release.

"The collaboration between the Ruckel Middle Chorus, Christian Feazell, Harry Larimer, and the Experiential Orchestra promises to be an unforgettable musical experience, bringing to light the brilliance of remarkable composers and performers," the release says.

