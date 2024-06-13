Rubin: Good news. It's not too late to bring butterflies and hummingbirds into your life

Of all the people I know, I suspect Joe Derek is the only one who would reach out to tell me he has 50 cow parsnip plants growing in his backyard.

I did not initially share his excitement for them, at least partly because I'd never heard of cow parsnips. But they led to a discussion about butterflies and hummingbirds, and how it's still not too deep into the warm-weather months to attract them to your yard.

Since I can't be the only one who's late to the garden store, that seemed like information worth sharing. And if actually buying and planting things to lure pretty flying creatures feels like too much effort, Derek said, there's always stale beer and a banana.

Derek, 76, used to be the official Farmington Hills naturalist. Now he's simply a naturalist in Farmington Hills, an all-around expert who can tell you that male butterflies will fight over territory and that if one of them lands on your arm, it probably just wants to slurp your salty sweat.

He and his wife, Judy, live on an exuberant 1.9-acre lot that might look vacant if you're driving by, but to many birds and insects it looks like an Old Country Buffet.

"If plants are available for nectar sources," he said, "you can garden for butterflies right into September."

Or if you like Baltimore orioles, try grape jelly.

The natural world is full of wonder, and it turns out so is Kroger.

Befuddling Mother Nature

A few words about cow parsnip, before I forget:

Tall, white flowers, hollow stems, also known as Satan celery. Native American tribes used to go miles out of their way for the tasty leafstalks, though they knew to peel the outer skin first to avoid blisters in unforgiving places.

Some of Derek's are already 7½ feet tall, potentially on their way to 9 feet. Their height is unusual for early June, which he attributes to climate change and "other odd things," mostly meaning the same erratic weather that has kept hummingbirds and butterflies on the potential guest list for southeast Michigan.

Joe Derek and his wife Judy next to cow parsnips in their front yard in Farmington Hills on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Cow parsnip mostly attracts pollinators like bees, who can use all the help gardeners care to offer. One year, Derek said, he stuck his nose and a camera into one of the wide white spreads of flowers and saw 150 bees of various varieties, all too busy slurping nectar to worry about some human.

As for the weather, he said, when temperatures fluctuate as widely as we've been seeing, Mother Nature gets confused, and then says to heck with it and calls time out.

He saw some raggedy red admiral butterflies on a 70-degree day in April, earlier than he'd ever noticed them before, but hasn't spotted any since. He finally saw a monarch two weeks ago, but it was the one and only.

"The season has slowed for all the varieties," Derek said. "The temperature has dropped and things have changed, and whether it's a cold snap or a dry spell, butterflies go on hold. They won't lay eggs, and if they're pupating they won't come out, because there's no new growth."

So score one for we procrastinators, friend to the pollinators and the whole darned ecosystem.

Pretty, but also picky

Derek has the space and the patience to think long term. Probably 25 years ago, he bought some pipevine and strung it across a trellis and up the pole to his purple martin house.

It took more than a decade, but eventually, a female pipevine swallowtail butterfly wandered by to lay eggs, and now he has a self-sustaining population at the northernmost range of a typically southern species.

Butterflies are predictable, he said, and often too picky for their own good. A monarch caterpillar, apparently having not read that its population is in danger, will starve to death rather than dine on a plant that's not its preferred host.

Silver-spotted skipper on a hanging basket of lantanas in Joe Derek's backyard in Farmington Hills on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Milkweed is a monarch favorite, and it tends to be readily available. Red admirals like stinging nettles. Derek has a dozen baskets of lantana, hanging at eye level for easy viewing, that are "automatic magnets for butterflies, hummingbirds and night-flying moths to get nectar."

He heard a few years back that butterflies like rotting banana, particularly in a little pool of flat beer, so he found the bottom of an old red plastic hummingbird feeder, hung it outside his kitchen window and followed the recipe. At one point, he said, he saw nine species enjoying the delicacy.

Acting on another tip, he put grape jelly in a bird feeder, and for the last two years he's had a rotating cast of Baltimore orioles.

Your local garden store can probably steer you to the proper plants for whatever insects you'd like to see visit.

As for grape jelly, the orioles haven't mentioned a favorite brand, so go ahead and save a few cents on generic and maybe buy yourself a cow parsnip.

