Rua homer extends Rangers' streak to 9

Philadelphia Phillies' Andres Blanco, bottom, steals second base against Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Rangers won 8-4. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Rua hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Texas Rangers stretched their MLB-best winning streak to nine games with an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Rangers swept through an eight-game homestand against three teams, only the second time in franchise history they've done that. Their overall winning streak, which started with an 11-0 victory at San Diego on May 9, is the longest in the majors this season.

Philadelphia led 2-0 before Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor had consecutive two-out RBI singles off reliever Joely Rodriguez (1-2) in the fifth. Rua followed with his third homer, lining a shot that just cleared the 8-foot wall in right field.

Martin Perez (2-5) struck out eight with no walks in seven innings.

ROCKIES 5, TWINS 1, 1ST GAME

TWINS 2, ROCKIES 0, 2ND GAME

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Berrios allowed two hits and struck out 11 over 7 2/3 innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies and salvaged a split of an interleague doubleheader between the first-place teams in the AL Central and NL West.

The Twins scored just three runs in the doubleheader, but Berrios (2-0) made his scant support in the nightcap hold up with the best outing of his young career. Brandon Kintzler worked a scoreless ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

The Twins got RBI singles from Max Kepler in the first inning and Robbie Grossman in the fourth. They were two of five hits allowed by Tyler Chatwood (3-6), who also walked five and struck out four in five innings.

In Game 1, Nolan Arenado homered and Mark Reynolds drove in two runs to lead the Rockies.

German Marquez (2-2) dodged trouble over five innings to limit the damage to a sacrifice fly by Brian Dozier. Greg Holland struck out Dozier to end the game for his franchise-record 18th consecutive save to start the season, after entering with runners at first and second.

Twins starter Ervin Santana (6-2), who took the mound with the major league lead in ERA (1.50), finished seven innings for the fifth time in nine tries, but two of the four walks he issued scored. He gave up six hits and all five runs.

BLUE JAYS 9, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw 5 2/3 strong innings and hit the second homer by a pitcher in Blue Jays history to lead Toronto over Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves.

Darrell Ceciliani, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, had a run-scoring double in the first and a two-run homer in the third before leaving with a left shoulder injury. Ceciliani started in center field after Kevin Pillar was suspended two games without pay for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte during Wednesday night's game.

Teheran hit Jose Bautista with a pitch in the first inning, a day after Bautista's bat flip following a home run drew criticism from the Braves. Teheran (3-4) allowed a career-high nine runs in three-plus innings in his fourth straight home loss.

The Braves, who scored eight or more runs in three straight wins over Toronto with Freddie Freeman in the lineup, saw their offense disappear after learning the first baseman will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 5

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Martinez hit a two-run homer off Dylan Bundy to put Detroit ahead in the fifth inning, and the Tigers went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles.

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot in the third for the Tigers, who ended a streak of eight straight quality starts by Bundy (5-2) to start the season. The Baltimore right-hander allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Jordan Zimmermann (4-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, and three relievers finished for Detroit. Alex Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Seth Smith homered for the Orioles. Baltimore led 3-0 before J.D. Martinez tied it with his fifth homer in six games.

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera sat out with a strained oblique, and Baltimore's Manny Machado was out with a sore finger.

CUBS 9, REDS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Baez hit a grand slam and Kris Bryant homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago outscored Cincinnati 25-15 in the series and has 23 wins in its last 28 games against the Reds.