Rte. 82 project back before City Council: How has it changed and what did council approve?

Steps have been taken toward the state’s proposed project to create multiple roundabouts on Rte. 82.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, it approved two measures related to the state project. The vote was on a 4-3 party line split, favoring Democrats.

The city would accept land and maintenance responsibilities when the proposed project is finished. The Council also approved the transfer of Crane Avenue to the state, which would be rebuilt for the proposed project, Connecticut DOT Communications Director Josh Morgan stated in an email.

The state DOT’s proposed project goal is to improve safety along the state-owned Rte. 82. The first phase of the Rte. 82 project starts by the First Baptist Church and goes until the crosswalk past the Little Caesar’s location. Two roundabouts are proposed for that length, a larger one at Mechanic and Asylum Streets, and a smaller one at Osgood Street and Crane Avenue, according to a visual plan included in the May 20 meeting agenda.

Rte. 82, also known as West Main Street, in Norwich. This intersection is by Mechanic Street and Sylum Street, where one of the two roundabouts in phase 1 would be placed.

Properties to be acquired

The plan for the proposed project shows that land from throughout Rte. 82 would be acquired. Five properties from the prior attempt are slated for total acquisition: The gas station at the intersection of West Main and Dunham Streets, Garage Barber Shop LLC’s building at the corner of West Main and Osgood Streets, and the buildings for Sign Professionals, All The Right Moves Dance Studio, and an unoccupied building at the corner of West Main and Asylum Streets. The plan still cuts off Elizabeth Street’s access to West Main Street.

The proposed project’s plan shows a median running along West Main Street and the sections of street that feed the roundabouts. For phase one, the roundabout starts by Mechanic and Asylum Streets, and ends at Dunham Street. However, there is a left turn median opening at Mount Pleasant Street, which also allows for access to the Willow Tree Plaza.

Other improvements planned include flashing beacons, a new bush shelter, bike lanes, landscaping, lights in the center of roundabouts, and more.

When the proposed project is finished, Norwich will be responsible for sidewalks, landscaping, lights, bike lane pavement markings, bus stop signage, the bus shelter, preemption devices, and the rapid rectangular flashing beacons, the letter states.

The construction itself is funded by 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Opposition

The project has been in development for eight years. In the past, numerous residents voiced opposition, ranging from doubts about the roundabouts working, to a need for more police and concerns for businesses. While the state tried convincing the public multiple times to support the project, the prior attempt was shelved in Nov. 2022.

Community members still voiced their opposition Monday night. Resident Beverly Jones said the project would increase her travel time to grocery stores, and Resident Brian Kobylarz said roundabouts could provide a benefit, but there’s still a great economic cost in the meantime.

Changes from before

While Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom (R) still voted against the project, he acknowledged the DOT has been communicating and made changes from the prior attempt. This includes Grader Jewelers not losing its land and helping with fund water main related costs of the project, he said.

“They are working with us,” Nystrom said. “I just wish they had a different solution.”

