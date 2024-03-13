RTD uses new technology to maintain tracks during severe weather

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD is monitoring the forecast and putting a plan of action in place in preparation for severe weather expected in the metro area this week.

The Regional Transportation District provides public transportation to more than 3 million people across more than 2,000 square miles in eight Colorado counties. Commuters told FOX31 that waiting on train and bus platforms can be difficult during severe weather.

“I just want to jump on and get warm,” one passenger said.

RTD provides riders shelters, which are closely monitored, and bus operators receive severe weather training.

The system’s severe weather strategy also uses new technology to keep things moving. Crews working on commuter trains north of Interstate 70 monitor built-in snow-melting devices and heaters installed on equipment that allows trains to switch tracks. Special snow trains operate in subzero temperatures to clear the tracks.

Sweep trains run throughout the night south of I-70 to keep the system’s overhead wires from icing up. Other equipment uses blades to remove ice from the wires. Mechanics are always on standby.

“I think they do a great job,” one rider said.

A customer excellence survey shows that 75% of riders feel satisfied with service. Riders should check RTD’s website or app for delays during severe weather.

