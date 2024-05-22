RTD police chief named president of FBI nonprofit leader education organization

DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado police chiefs are among the incoming executive board members for the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, including Regional Transportation District Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was elected the 2024-2025 president of FBI-LEEDA, his second executive board appointment. In 2019 Fitzgerald was elected the Sergeant at Arms. Also elected to the 2024-2025 board is Chief TiRynn Hamblin of the Rangely Police Department in Rio Blanco County, who will serve as Sergeant at Arms.

“I am truly honored to serve this esteemed organization as President,” Fitzgerald said in a release. “Together with the dedicated members of our Executive Board, instructors and staff, I look forward to leading the organization’s efforts in providing world-class leadership training for law enforcement agencies across the globe.”

The FBI-LEEDA was formed in 1991 as an FBI executive training program for municipal, state and federal leaders of law enforcement agencies. The nonprofit offers leadership and management seminars and sessions on internal affairs, media and public relations, ethics and procedural justice, and supervisor liability, among other topics.

In a message posted to the FBI-LEEDA website, Fitzgerald outlined his priorities.

“Innovation will drive our efforts to continually evolve and enhance our training programs, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry standards,” Fitzgerald wrote. “By leveraging the diverse talents and resources within our organization, we can maximize our impact on policing while furthering our mission of advancing the science and art of law enforcement leadership.”

Fitzgerald also said he is committed to creating a sense of family within FBI-LEEDA and its network.

“This is how we will strengthen our core competencies, promote our brand, and bring former members back,” he wrote.

RTD chief faces challenges in FBI-LEEDA and at home

Fitzgerald is also facing a fight at home: RTD has garnered a reputation as having drugs, violence and other dangers on its services. RTD announced earlier this year that it was moving to 24/7 police staffing for all bus, rail and paratransit services.

In 2023, there were 13,938 calls for service plus a lot of complaints from riders and employees. RTD is hoping to bring those numbers down by increasing the police presence.

“I promise you, we hear you loud and clear. We are being strategic with our deployment and placement of cops throughout the system because we are committed to having a safe and welcoming transit environment,” said RTD Transit Police Deputy Chief Glyn Horn said when the 24/7 program was announced.

Additionally, stations have improved security, lighting and landscaping. The agency will also add six mental health workers and five homeless outreach coordinators by the end of the year.

RTD customers are asked to help by reporting unwanted or illegal behavior or any suspicious activity they may observe by calling the RTDPD at 303-299-2911 or texting 303-434-9100.

