These RTD lines in Denver are impacted by service changes

These RTD lines in Denver are impacted by service changes

DENVER (KDVR) — Several Regional Transportation District service changes went into effect Sunday, with many light rail and bus routes being impacted.

Many of the changes are due to the Downtown Rail Reconstruction project, which began earlier this month.

Colorado destinations that you can get to on RTD

The first phase of the $152 million project will last through September. Light rail services will go back to normal until next year when crews start on the next phases of the project.

Light rails in downtown have been in continual service for over 30 years. For the first phase, crews will work on reconstructing the downtown light rail loop. The process involves removing all current rail infrastructure, concrete and ties.

Historic trolley tracks uncovered during Colfax water pipe replacement

The reconstruction is impacting some RTD services starting Sunday. If you plan on using RTD any time soon, here are the notable service changes to be aware of:

Light rail changes

D and H lines: rerouted to Union Station for the Downtown Rail Reconstruction project Trains will also not serve Colfax at Auraria, Theatre District/Convention Center or the Stout Street and California Street stations Trains will be rerouted to connect 10th/Osage Station to Auraria West, Empower Field at Mile High, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens, and Union Station.

E and H line: trip frequency is reduced due to slower operating speeds for the Coping Panels Project

L line: suspended during the first phase of the downtown reconstruction project

N line: additional northbound and southbound trip added in the evenings

The D, E, H and R lines: reduced operating hours from Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to midnight.

W line: reduced operating hours from Sunday through Thursday, 4:30 a.m. to midnight.

RTD knows people do illegal things in its elevators. It has a plan to combat that

Bus changes

Free MetroRide service is temporarily reinstated along 18th and 19th streets Provides alternate connections between Union Station and the Central Business District

Free MallRide frequency is reduced to 10 minutes

Union Station/Downtown Boulder Station: minor adjustments for all daily schedules to improve timeliness

Union Station/Downtown Boulder Express: adjusted Saturday and Sunday schedules

Modified routes include: FF1, GS, NB, RX, 0L, 8, 10, 11, 12, 20, 24, 31, 37, 44, 45, 48, 49, 51, 65, 73, 83D/L, 105, 120, 120L, 121, 169, 169L, 225, 228, DASH, Evergreen and Platte Valley FlexRide, JUMP, SKIP

A full list of recent RTD changes is available online. Plus, anyone can find up-to-date bus routes and schedules on the RTD website.

Which is faster: Driving to the Denver airport or taking the train?

RTD will also have additional staff to help riders with questions, but RTD is encouraging travelers to use the Trip Planner to help with travel adjustments. Customers can also sign up to receive service alerts.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.