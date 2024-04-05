RTA offers a great deal for solar eclipse and Guardians opening day
The Cleveland RTA is offering an all-day pass for $5 on Monday to save you the headache of traffic and to help reduce traffic for the total solar eclipse and Guardians home opener.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
