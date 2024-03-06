RTA to offer free rides to polls on Ohio Primary election day

The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides to the polls on the day of the Ohio Primary.

This includes both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a Greater Dayton RTA spokesperson.

RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018.

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” RTA said in a statement. “Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments, and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all.”

Riders can use the para-transit app to see which ride works for them.