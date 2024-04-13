RSU STEM building support on CN Council agenda

Apr. 13—TAHLEQUAH — On Monday, April 15, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council will meet in regular session and consider action on a Rules Committee resolution centered on strengthening a growing partnership between the Cherokee Nation and Rogers State University in Claremore.

Principal Chief of the Cherokees Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the Cherokee Nation and RSU maintain a shared historical connection supporting such a partnership. RSU has campuses in Claremore, Bartlesville and Pryor, serving the northwestern portion of the Cherokee Nation reservation which encompasses 14 Oklahoma counties.

"I'm pleased the Council of the Cherokee Nation is poised to authorize Deputy Chief Warner and me to negotiate an agreement with RSU in support of a new STEM facility and new opportunities for Cherokee students," the Chief said. "Our potential gift of up to $4 million to construct a state-of-the-art STEM education facility will create new pathways for students to pursue careers in health and allied health fields.Cherokee Nation has an unwavering commitment to the education and future of our youth, and the well-being of our communities. This potential collaboration will ensure students are well-prepared to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in these critical areas."

Upon approval of the legislation, Hoskin's team will work with RSU to finalize the MOU.

Resolution 24-025 was passed by the full CN Rules Committee on March 28.

Chelsea/Claremore District 14 Councilor Kevin Easley Jr. is quoted in the Tahlequah Daily Press as saying this move will have a great impact on RSU and the Cherokee Nation.

"The new STEM building will rival any other in the state. This facility will bring generational talent to the Cherokee Nation. It will bring doctors and nurses to Tahlequah. It is an investment in our whole reservation. It will further strengthen the ties between Claremore and Tahlequah," Easley said.

Sponsoring the resolution are Councilors Easley, Danny Callison, Mike Shambaugh, Dora Patzkowski, Victoria Vazquez, Joe Deere, Johnny Kidwell and Sasha Blackfox-Qualls.