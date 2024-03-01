RSU President Larry Rice announces his retirement

Mar. 1—Dr. Larry Rice, president of Rogers State University for the last 16 years, has formally announced his intent to retire in early July.

Rice is the second president to serve since 1998, when the State Legislature authorized RSU as a freestanding four-year public university with home offices on the Claremore campus. He is the 14th president to serve since higher education was established on "the hill" in 1909.

In a news release issued by the university public information office early Friday morning, Rice reflected on his academic career and long association, beginning in 1979, with the educational mission of the university.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president at RSU, the place where my higher education career started," Rice said in the formal news statement. "The Hill holds a special place in my heart, and Peggy [wife] and I have cherished every moment here.

His first position on campus was as a full-time faculty member when the institution was known as Claremore Junior College.

"I am grateful to the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity to lead RSU and its continuing support of our mission. I also offer my thanks to the employees, students, alumni and supporters for their gifts of time, talent and resources that have helped to establish RSU as a premier regional university in Oklahoma," he said.

His resume includes 13 years as an Oklahoma state representative in House District 8 from 1991 to 2004, during which time he rose to the post of majority floor leader. Concurrently, he transitioned into administrative posts at the University of Tulsa, a private university, in 1991 continuing through 2007 when he was recruited to return to RSU in the top leadership position.

Rice's tenure as president, since 2008, has seen expansion of academic offerings, the transition into Division II athletics and new construction and updates within the campus infrastructure.

Rice is credited with the university's move to streamline academic programs for the purpose of focusing on degrees that prepare career-ready students and establish graduate programs in key industry fields. The latest such program was announced in 2023, a bachelor's degree program in chemical engineering.

RSU has long been recognized as a leader in online delivery of college credit courses and is regularly among the top regional universities in concurrent high school student enrollment.

During his time in the president's office, Rogers State University has seen the construction and opening of the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center in 2009, the Diamond Sports Complex, new on-campus housing, and Chapman Dining Hall.

In 2010, the university expanded and renovated Baird Hall to meet the needs of a rapidly growing student body. With an eye on expanding workforce opportunities, RSU partnered with the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor to build a campus inside the park.

Rice has led private fundraising efforts for the university in cooperation with the RSU Foundation and was instrumental in securing some of the school's largest private gifts. He led RSU's efforts to move its athletics programs to NCAA Division II and saw its women's softball team win the Division II national title in 2022.

Rice has always credited his wife, Peggy Rice, as an integral partner in his personal and professional success. Beside him Peggy has been an active advocate for RSU involved in numerous community and campus activities including the President's Leadership Class and the Honors Program. Early in his tenure as president, the first lady deployed the President's Residence as a fundraising, friend raising, and student-focused event venue.

Peggy's own success in business and her contributions to RSU have been recognized by friends and supporters who established the Peggy Rice Award in Business Excellence endowment in 2021 to recognize a top graduating senior in business administration each year.

"President Rice has been an example of outstanding servant leadership and through his vision Rogers State University has excelled in fulfilling its academic and service mission," said Natalie Shirley, chair of the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, Rogers State University, and Cameron University. "He has earned the respect of the Regents, and I know they share in offering my thanks and best wishes to him and his wife, Peggy."

University Public Information Officer Tom Fink said the OU Board of Regents will now be taking leadership transition plans for RSU.

Learn more about Rogers State University, visit www.rsu.edu.