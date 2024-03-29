RSCD superintendent proposes $1.07 billion budget, up 4.4% from prior year

Rochester School Superintendent Carmine Peluso on Thursday proposed a $1.07 billion budget for the district, a 4.4% increase from 2023-24.

The budget would include a decrease of about 59 positions in the district's 5,680-person workforce, most of them academic support staff paid through federal anti-poverty funding. On the other hand, there are many additional special education and English language learner education positions.

The budget counts on an increase of $26.4 million in state aid. That number will not be finalized until the state budget passes.

The proposal uses $8 million from fund balance, which the state monitor, Jaime Alicea, said is the lowest proposed number of any large urban district in New York.

The Rochester Central School District building .

RCSD is helped by a return to regular transportation aid after the state declined to reimburse some expenses in last year's budget. That change means another $21 million of revenue in the budget proposal. The district is also earning much more money in interest — about $11 million — because of its greater fund balance, including federal stimulus funds.

On the expenditure side, RCSD will pay $127 million to charter schools educating Rochester residents, up from $114 million in 2023-24. About 8,100 students will attend charter schools next year compared to about 21,000 in RCSD.

Not reflected in the budget are many of the additional staff and outside contracts that were paid over the last four years through federal COVID stimulus money. Those funds are sunsetting in June and districts across the country must decide whether to continue supplementary programs with their own dollars or to cut them loose.

RCSD's billion dollars will be dispersed very differently in 2024-25. Eleven schools and two programs have closed and five other schools are opening. There is a new tier of junior high schools throughout the city, meaning K-8 schools are having their upper grades lopped off.

The board's decision to let the East High School's partnership with the University of Rochester expire will not affect the 2024-25 budget, as that lapse doesn't take place until June 2025.

Alicea, the state monitor, praised the district for a more coherent budget development process this year. In a highly unusual departure from standard practice, though, the district never made a public presentation of its final proposal. Rather it posted the 324-page document on its website last week, and Peluso and his team had meetings with individual board members to explain what was in it.

There will be a public budget hearing April 10. The board is scheduled to vote May 7 before City Council gives final approval in June.

