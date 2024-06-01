RRPD responding to barricaded subject, residents asked to shelter in place

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is responding to a barricaded subject, and nearby residents are being asked to shelter in place until further notice, the agency said on social media Saturday.

According to police, the call came in around 1:40 p.m. for a domestic violence situation in the 1200 block of Wilderness Path, and a person is isolated in the home.

This is a developing story, and we will update this with more details as they become available.

