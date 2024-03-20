RRC commissioners assess over $3 million in penalties

Mar. 19—AUSTIN — The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $3,141,077 in fines involving 775 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners' Conference on Tuesday. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state's oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Ninety-one dockets involved $1,217,351.30 in penalties after operators failed to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings. Master Default Orders can be found on the RRC Hearings Division webpage.

Operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $367,026 for any oil and gas, LP-Gas, critical infrastructure, or pipeline safety rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $1,556,700.00 for violations of the Commission's Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC General Counsel webpage.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.