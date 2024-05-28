Do all RPS classrooms have an American flag?

May 28—Dear Answer Man: I know you've spent some time discussing flags recently, so I thought your vast knowledge could help me with this. First, I've driven by a few schools in my normal course of getting around town. So far, none are flying the new Minnesota flag. Well, if they're not flying it at City Hall, I guess that's to be expected. But also, I understand that schools don't have U.S. flags in their classrooms. To me, having grown up during the Cold War, I find this amazing. Is it true? — Friend of Betsy Ross.

Dear Betsy's Friend,

Answer Man, with the gray hair to prove it, also comes from a generation where, at least in elementary school, we said the Pledge of Allegiance each day, our hands over our hearts, eyes on Old Glory.

Have the times changed?

Mamisoa Knutson, spokeswoman for Rochester Public Schools, says not entirely.

"We follow state statute, which requires that we give students the opportunity to recite the Pledge at least once per week," Knutson said.

Some buildings say it all together from their classroom with a student or adult leading the Pledge over the intercom. In other schools, they put their hands over their hearts and recite the Pledge daily in classrooms and once a week as a school, she added.

As for the flags in the classrooms, the district doesn't have specific budget items for them, but each building purchases flags from its general supply budget.

"When we've opened new schools, several community organizations have graciously donated flags, for which we are thankful," Knutson said.

One such group is the Rochester Exchange Club. Club President David Gibson said the organization has been donating flags as part of its mission to promote patriotism.

The group donated 60 — they donate flags that are 16-by-24 inches, which come with a little stand so they can fit on a shelf — at Kellogg Middle School on May 17.

The Exchange Club also hopes to hand out about 2,000 small flags at the Rochesterfest Parade.

Knutson said the schools are grateful for the donated flags. I'd imagine with the budget troubles facing the district, every penny counts, and flags donated to schools are a nice gift.

Anyone who wants to help out the schools might ask their local campus if they need a new Minnesota state flag. Knutson said any school that displays the state flag will need to replace the old ones with the new design, again that coming out of general supply budgets for each individual school.

Any other flags — a Spanish or Mexican flag in a Spanish-language classroom, flags of various nations a history teacher might have — are bought by the teachers themselves.

"Some schools have displayed the flags of the countries where their students have come from over the years, although that seems to be a practice that buildings are moving away from because it has become difficult to accurately track," Knutson added.