RPD investigating shooting Melrose Ave NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Melrose Ave NW early morning on Sunday, April 21.

Police say officers were notified by E-911 at 3:10 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound on the 3900 block of Melrose Ave NW. Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of a shooting outside a business; however, no victims were in the area.

RPD was later notified that a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by personal transportation. Officers went to the hospital and spoke with a man who was receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Further details regarding what caused the shooting remain limited at this time. There have been no suspects located and no arrests have been made.

