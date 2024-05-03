Royalton man dies in Morrison County ATV crash

May 2—LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A 21-year-old Royalton man died Wednesday, May 1, after his all-terrain vehicle struck a tree on the Soo Line Trail in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 6:48 p.m. in Bellevue Township, 1 mile west of Highway 10. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, John Poppen was traveling west on the ATV-designated portion of the Soo Line Trail when the ATV went off the trail and struck a tree. Life-saving measures were performed, though Poppen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Poppen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the crash remains under investigation.

In the news release, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen extended condolences to Poppen's family and friends.

"This is a tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Larsen said. "Despite the tragic outcome, I would like to express my gratitude to all the emergency personnel who responded to the scene. Their quick response and efforts to assist do not go unnoticed."

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Royalton Police Department, Royalton Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Health Air Care and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.