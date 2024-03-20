Royals will have team workout at Kauffman Stadium, and fans can watch for free

The Major League Baseball season started in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as the Dodgers beat the Padres 5-2 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

It will be another week before the Royals open their season against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on March 28. The Royals have a handful of Cactus League games to play, then they’ll travel to Springdale, Arkansas, for an exhibition game Monday against their Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Following that game, the Royals will head to Kansas City. The team announced Wednesday that it will hold a workout at Kauffman Stadium on March 27, a day ahead of the opener.

Royals fans can watch the practice, which will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free, but fans will need to get a ticket via the Royals’ website. Here is the link.

Parking is also free, and fans will need to enter through Gate D. That gate will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Royals said a DJ will play music, concessions will be available for purchase during the workout, and the team store is going to be open.

What to know

What: Royals preseason workout

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free and can be found here

Parking: Free