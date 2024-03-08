Royals explain delay in stadium site announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2023, the front office for the Royals said they would have a site selected for where they wanted to build their new stadium by September of that year.

The team ended up not picking their desired site for nearly five more months.

“We didn’t feel like we could at that point,” Royals President of Business Operations Brooks Sherman said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday when asked if he felt like the team should have announced where they planned to build their new ballpark earlier.

Tuesday, February 13, the Royals had a news conference at Kauffman Stadium, the building the team has played at since 1973.

KC Current’s stadium will soon be surrounded by larger development

February 13 was the same day the Jackson County military and overseas portal opened for the April 2 election.

Voters in the county are already deciding whether they want 3/8ths of a cent in sales tax money to continue going to the Chiefs and the Royals. The Royals say they’d use their half of the 50/50 split to help pay for a new ballpark downtown.

The Chiefs would use their half to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In August of 2023, the Royals had seemingly narrowed down their two locations to the East Village of the city’s downtown and a site in North Kansas City in Clay County. Tuesday, February 13, neither of those sites were picked. The team picked a site in the East Crossroads, just south of the downtown loop.

“The legislature was voting on the ability to put the extension on the ballot, had to go through a veto override. That process got drug out. We felt like we needed to see that through before we could talk about the site and our choice,” Sherman continued.

During that legislative process, Democratic County Executive Frank White and Legislative Vice Chairwoman Megan Marshall said one of the reasons why they didn’t want Jackson County voters deciding on this issue in April was because the Royals hadn’t decided where specifically they wanted to build their new stadium yet.

Chiefs clarify how players will be used in stadium sales tax ads

“Again, we were working hard to get the measure on the ballot,” Sherman said when asked why the team waited until February to publicly address the East Crossroads as their preferred location. “I mean, we felt like without that, I mean we weren’t sure that it would be, right? “So, I mean we felt like we needed to work hard to get the measure on the ballot. That’s what had to occupy our time,” Sherman said.

The Royals and the Chiefs have both donated to The Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County. Royals’ employees set up that committee, hoping to get people to vote yes.

An opposition campaign has also been set up. Their name is the Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes. Their Campaign Manager Tim Smith says Community Benefits and Lease Agreements should have been completed long ago, before people could actually start voting on this issue.

“To not have lease agreements, to not have CBA’s, to not have the things in place that the Royals promised on this project is not only concerning, but I think it’s something the public should feel disrespected about,” Smith said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

Smith’s wife is Marshall, but he says that’s not why he’s a part of this committee.

“I think that Megan Marshall was very vocal about her displeasure with this going to the ballot because there wasn’t enough information for voters to make an informed decision,” he continued.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Sherman said the team has to explore all its options if the vote fails April 2.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan had similar remarks Wednesday, February 28. Smith says the teams should be more transparent if they’re really considering leaving depending on the April 2 vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.