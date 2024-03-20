Royals and Chiefs announce community benefits deal for stadiums tax. Here’s what’s in it

The Chiefs and Royals announced Wednesday that they had agreed to terms of separate community benefits agreements in which the teams would contribute a combined $266 million over the next 40 years toward various social and economic causes, as long as Jackson County voters approve a sales tax to help pay for renovations of Arrowhead Stadium and a new Royals ballpark.

The teams shared broad outlines of those agreements on Wednesday afternoon in a three-page news release less than two weeks before Election Day. They did not share the actual documents themselves.

The Chiefs said their share would be $126 million, and the Royals would give $140 million. The money would be distributed by separate governing boards, which would be appointed by the county and the teams. Those boards would decide specifically where the money would go.

What the news release did not say is that the Royals’ contribution, at least, would be in annual installments of $3.5 million. Over the 40-year term of the sales tax and lease, that adds up to $140 million.

That’s according to a letter that the Royals sent to county legislators with Tuesday’s date on it that was obtained by The Star before Wednesday’s announcement.

Half of that three-page letter to legislators highlights how the money would be distributed, and the other half touts the team’s current “robust charitable contributions and program” in Jackson County through the Kansas City Royals Foundation.

Under the terms of the community benefits agreement, the Royals would pay $3.5 million each year into a fund administered by a newly established county governing board, whose members would be chosen by the county and the Royals. The team would have the right to appoint up to 45% of its members.

That board would then distribute the funds no less than once a year, according to the letter, “to various nonprofit and charitable programs, initiatives, and objectives” from nine broad categories.

They would include employment benefits, such as workforce training and education; workforce assistance; affordable housing and child care for workers.

Also on the list: health care, which would include anti-violence initiatives and mental health awareness; education programs; public transportation and a category labeled environment and sustainability. Examples under that heading include efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The team said the agreement would be binding, including certain goals for hiring businesses owned by members of minority groups and women. The team promises that a third of the work during construction would go to minority-owned businesses and 10% to women business enterprises. For any “material project” at the stadium for the term of the 40-year lease, the minority-owned participation would drop to 30% and the one for women-owned businesses would stay at 10%.

What about the Chiefs?

In the news release, the community benefits said to be part of the Chiefs’ agreement are nearly identical to the Royals’.

At a community forum and debate Tuesday night, former Kansas City mayor and ballot campaign spokesman Sly James previewed the agreement in general by characterizing it as more generous than previous ones on public projects in Kansas City, such as during the construction of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. The terminal’s debt is being paid back through airport revenue, not a county-wide sales tax.

In the letter sent to legislators, the Royals characterized it this way:

“This agreement is in the top tier of community benefits agreements across all professional sports, and contains unprecedented M/WME engagement goals for Kansas City region.”

The news release quoted several local officials with similar words of praise. County legislators DaRon McGee and Manny Abarca called the agreement historic.

Urban League of Greater Kansas City CEO Gwendolyn Grant, who was in the center of the negotiations, said the minority and women business participation goals set a precedent for future projects.

“It’s a triumph for diversity, equity and economic empowerment,” she said.

Some groups that were part of the negotiating process were critical of the negotiating process and even before the details of it began to leak said it was not generous enough to the disadvantaged residents who will be among those paying the 3/8th-cent sales tax.