Royals CEO talks how stadium tax vote could affect minority communities in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re just days out before people across Jackson County will weigh in on the stadium sales tax and Tuesday night the conversation around the vote stretched to the Historic 18th and Vine District.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman took tough questions from the crowd about how a yes vote will affect minority communities in the short and long term.

It was an open, but serious dialogue that leaders on both sides say needed to happen.

“We are focused on helping the minority community and the CBA’s kind of speak to that. They’re real – it’s a big commitment of ours,” Sherman said.

“I think there are questions and I think some of those questions have been answered surface level. I think it’s our opportunity and our right to hold the feet to the fire to make sure those questions get answered as we move forward,” Shomari Benton with the 2000 Vine Project, who hosted the event said.

One topic of concern is the CBA’s and why they should extend past just the location of where the stadium would go.

“This shouldn’t be about the Crossroads and the East Crossroads, I think this should be about the surrounding neighborhoods and 18th and Vine is one of the most prolific neighborhoods in this city,” Tim Duggan of the 2000 Vine Project said.

“We want to make sure that those businesses that have been down here when there’s been nothing are the same business that will remain when there is something.” Jason Parson of the 2000 Vine Project said.

While there are commitments to women and other minority communities, attendees wanted to ensure those aren’t box checks, but are real tangible ideas.

Sherman says he’s not thinking about the outcome simply doing all he can to make sure his side wins.

He credits the length of the process to difficulty working with frank white but he says he wants the Royals here in Jackson County.

Any other suggestion is not on his radar.

“We are dedicated to the minority community, but this is about, if you think about the city that we live in, this is about how we sustain ourselves as a major league city and that’s going to help everybody in all of our communities,” Sherman said.

“It’s not a one-way street we’re talking about how the royals could benefit us, but the truth is our culture – our neighborhood could also benefit them,” Benton said.

In this time of uncertainty there’s one thing we know the royals won’t be playing at the K past 2031, Sherman making that clear again Tuesday, but he’s confident the vote will pass.

