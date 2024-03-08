RoyalBoil MN brings Southern seafood to Rochester

Mar. 8—ROCHESTER — RoyalBoil MN offers a southern-style seafood boil in a bag to the Rochester community in an authentic and accommodating way.

RoyalBoil MN was created in June 2023 by Kathleen Wood and Isacc Cervantes. The idea was formed when Wood's pregnant friend was craving crab or seafood in a bag, but there was no place in Rochester to get something like that.

After realizing there were no seafood boils in a bag, Wood thought it might be a fun business idea. She runs a business doing lashes during the week so she didn't immediately want to take on the project herself but after a while, she decided to give it a go.

"So I thought about it for a couple days and I was like I should post something because like I have a little following for lashes," said Wood. "So I posted that somebody should take advantage of the fact that there's nobody that does seafood boils here. I held on to the idea for a couple days. And then I talked to another one of my clients and then I was like, 'You know what? I have weekends open like I should do it.'"

After that she messaged Cervantes and the rest is history. Cervantes grew up in Oklahoma doing seafood boils with friends and family, so he has experience with the southern-, almost Cajun-style flavor they wanted to achieve.

"We started off just doing them on the weekend," Wood said. "We did pop-ups and events only as a food vendor and then we started doing them at Hershfield's. They let us set up there on the weekends. We just do pre-orders only so we know how much to buy."

Figuring out the cost isn't the only number Wood and Cervantes have to worry about, though. The process of cooking a big seafood boil can be tricky and figuring out the perfect formula to cook ingredients is a huge part of their business.

"The timing is the biggest thing because you're not doing everything separately and then throwing it all together at the end," said Cervantes. "If you want to cook it properly and actually do a boil how it's supposed to be done, everything cooks together. So you just have to know when to throw everything in."

Cervantes and Wood use 60-quart pots to cook everything. In the summer, they were outside cooking. However, they needed to find a different option when the weather got colder. They began to look into kitchens for lease in the area.

"We finally talked to some people about a kitchen to lease, a commercial kitchen and then we heard about Squash Blossom Farms (in Oronoco)," Cervantes said. "So we do them out of there as pre-order only and then we do have events and stuff we're planning for when it gets warmer. We have one coming up on the 16th (of March) we're doing with Bluff Brothers Brewery in Spring Valley."

Wood used what she learned from starting her own business doing lashes to create a model that would work for RoyalBoil MN. They try to do boils or events three weekends a month and are working with the Small Business Development Center to ensure their business is as successful as it can be.

"The thing that's really nice is that it's gluten-free, except for the cornbread," Wood said. "So for the most part, it's gluten-free except for the side and then we also offer a lot more accommodations for halal as long as we know. We can cook the sausage separately."

They can also cook things to accommodate pescatarians and some other restrictions as long as they are made aware before preparation. The one thing they can't give up is butter.

"There's almost as much butter as there is love," Cervantes said.

RoyalBoil MN buys all its ingredients the day of to ensure customers are getting the best selection. Since they only do pre-orders, Wood and Cervantes can get the exact amount of ingredients needed for the day without overspending or wasting food.

"Shrimp's gonna be in there all the time," Cervantes said. "Some weeks we may not have crab, we may have lobster tail or something. For the most part, it's usually shrimp, crab, sausage, corn, potatoes, mushrooms, boiled eggs and hot or medium sauce."

Right now, all their meals are in the bag portion, but they can do smaller portions for larger events and bigger groups on request.

The duo hope to move back outside for boils within the next month or two. They would really like to increase the number of events they do and would love to add a social media and event manager to help them keep track of everything.

They would love a food trailer in the next year or so, but are comfortable where they are now. They both work full time and don't have plans to make this business full-time at the moment. They want their food to be something people look forward to eating.

For now, Cervantes and Wood are enjoying this business venture together and hope their food can serve as a catalyst for family gatherings like Cervantes experienced growing up. The boils were more than just good food, it gave them a space for the community to gather and that's what they hope their food can do as well.

"You can sit down at a table with your friends or your family and it brings people together," said Cervantes. "It's a fun food. It's messy. Especially with the bags, you're reaching there, everything's all covered in the sauce and your fingers get sticky and it's a great time. Something different from the regular."