Royal wedding procession route 2018 - map and timetable to help you navigate Windsor

As they say their vows in front of the watching world at this weekend's Royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a lifetime of Royal tours ahead of them as a married couple. And it seems they will waste no time getting started.

Kensington Palace announced in February that the newlyweds will undertake a tour of Windsor as their first trip as man and wife, to greet well-wishers who are expected to turn out from all over the world to see them.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch it and where to stand.

Why will there be a procession?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will undertake a carriage ride through Windsor straight after the St George’s Chapel ceremony and before their reception.

The journey is designed to allow members of the public to see the newlyweds in person while they are still dressed in their finery, in what is likely to be one of the most photographed occasions of the year.

Such a display of ceremonial prowess has been used by kings and queens for centuries to celebrate as much as it has been used to impress their subjects and foreign powers. Be that with gun salutes, marching guards, or golden carriages.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their wedding carriage procession in 2011 Credit: Matt Cardy/AP More

There is no doubt that this royal wedding will pack a punch, just like Queen Victoria's marriage to Albert which featured a 21-gun salute as she embarked on her carriage procession at St Jame's Palace.

But it was not until King George VI's marriage to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1923 that royal weddings became public affairs; they were married to great fanfare in order to lift the spirits of the nation after World War One (and royal weddings have been lavish events ever since).

What time will the procession begin?

At 1pm, immediately after the service, Prince Harry and Ms Markle will leave Windsor Castle by carriage. They will be driven along Castle Hill, the High Street and into Windsor town centre before returning along the beautiful, tree-lined Long Walk for their reception. The whole procession is expected to take just 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, guests from the congregation will wait for the happy couple in St George's Hall, to celebrate the first of the day's two receptions.

Map of the route

Wedding route

Where is best to stand?

The Long Walk

To see the newlyweds up close, the best positions will be on the 2.64 mile stretch that rolls from Snow Hill to the gates of Windsor Castle. This is known as the 'Long Walk'.

The length of this section will allow thousands of spectators to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan in the final minutes of the procession. There will be events on the Long Walk throughout the day, with live screens showing footage from the ceremony.

Snow Hill

On the hilltop above the procession route, the eagle-eyed can find a sweeping aerial view of the carriage ride. Snow Hill will offer fantastic views of the final moments and will be a popular picnic spot on the day, so get there early to reserve a spot.

According to legend, King Henry VIII sat on Snow Hill to wait for news of the execution of his second wife, Queen Anne Boleyn. A precedent that has fortunately not been followed since.

Prince Edward and his bride Sophie Rhys-Jones pass the crowd inside the grounds of Windsor Castle in an open carriage in 1999 Credit: PA More