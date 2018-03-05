Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: date, details and latest news

It will be the most important day of their shared lives to date, imbued with centuries-old tradition as they take vows before God, their families and the Queen.

But not for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a day of too much solemnity, as they promise a wedding focused on fun, joy and a chance to celebrate with the public.

The couple, who announced their engagement in November, are planning their own wedding celebration that “reflects the characters of the bride and groom”.

From flowers to seating plans, the happy couple are taking charge of a ceremony designed to incorporate both families, their wide circle of friends, and welcome the public into their lives.

Here's all the latest news about their big day.

Days until the Royal Wedding

When is the big day and who is planning it?

The wedding is on Saturday, May 19th 2018 at midday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry was christened. It is said to have become a "very special place" for the couple in their relationship so far.

St George’s Chapel last hosted a royal wedding in May 2008, when Peter Phillips - son of The Princess Royal - married Autumn Kelly. Prince Edward also wed Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, there in June 1999.

The Lord Chamberlain's Office at Buckingham Palace is responsible for organising royal weddings, but Harry and Ms Markle are leading the show.

Under the guidance of Harry's private secretary, Edward Lane Fox, the Lord Chamberlain's Office will deal with the ceremonial aspects of the day.

The "core aspects" of the wedding, including the church service, associated music, flowers, decorations and reception, will be paid for by the Royal Family, with Ms Markle’s parents both set to attend.

Former Suits star Ms Markle told last year how she could not wait to say "yes" to the prince when Harry got down on one knee as they cooked a roast chicken dinner at his home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Indicating the depths of his feeling for his bride-to-be, the prince said in a television interview: "The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect.

"It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life."

A few months into the relationship, Harry said he had to have "some pretty frank conversations" with his girlfriend about how her life may change when she entered the royal family.

He added: "But I know that at the end of the day she chooses me, and I choose her, and therefore whatever we have to tackle together or individually we'll always be us together as a team, so I think she's capable ... she's capable of anything."

Invitations - who is on the guest list?

Invitations are likely to be dispatched soon to some 800 guests, which is the total number that can be seated inside St George's Chapel.

While Ms Markle’s father Thomas has not yet met Prince Harry in person, he gave his blessing for the wedding and is expected to attend along with Doria Ragland, the future mother-in-law the Prince described as “amazing”.

US president Donald Trump is not expecting a coveted invite to arrive in the post, but some of those who might be include former American leader Barack Obama, tennis star Serena Williams and Ms Markle's Suits co-stars Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J Adams and Wendell Pierce.

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton's invitations - traditional white cards, gilded along their edge with gold, with the royal cypher - were sent out around 10 weeks before their wedding.

Harry and Ms Markle have around 12 weeks until their big day.

They may opt for the traditional royal invitations on thick white card, which begin with the words "The Lord Chamberlain is commanded by The Queen to invite ...".

But Ms Markle is an expert calligrapher, who used to craft invitations for celebrity weddings, so she may decide on her own alternative style.

What about the best man and bridesmaids?

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to be Harry's best man, or perhaps jointly take on the task with one of Harry's childhood friends. William has already joked that he is yet to be asked by his younger brother.