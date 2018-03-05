Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle Reportedly Has Bachelorette Party, But Her Mom and Kate Middleton Unable to Attend

Meghan Markle reportedly had her bachelorette party over the weekend, but without her mother or Kate Middleton.

The world's most famous bride-to-be reportedly had her bachelorette party over the weekend at a mystery five-star resort.

Meghan Markle, the intended of Britain's Prince Harry, gathered with friends to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, but her mom and her future sister-in-law were unable to attend, according to British tabloids.

Some speculated Markle's "hen party," as they're called across the pond, took place at her favorite spa, Soho Farmhouse.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child next month, and Markle's mother, Doria Radlan, is in California.

Meghan and Harry during an appearance last week. More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at an appearance last week. Kensington Palace

Rumored to be among the celebrants were Meghan's friends, including British TV star Millie Mackintosh, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Prince Harry's childhood friend Violet von Westenholz.

The women were said to have been pampered by spa treatments while making merry.

Meghan and Harry will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle. The former actress, who is American, has moved to Britain and is scheduled be baptized this month into the Anglican Church by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

RELATED STORIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite 2,640 Members of Public to Royal Wedding

Tour the Breathtaking 700-Year-Old Chapel Where Prince Harry Will Wed Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Affectionate as They Make Appearance at British Radio Station

Related Articles: