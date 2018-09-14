Royal wedding guest list: Who will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank invite?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will marry each other on Friday October 12 - Getty Images Europe

The second royal wedding of the year will take place on October 12, with preparations for Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brookbank's nuptials no doubt well underway.

With less than a month to go, the flowers will most likely have been chosen, cakes tasted and selected and the invitations sent out. But who will have received one?

Here is everything we know so far about the guest list, from royal family members to celebrity friends.

Family members

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in front of more than 30 members of the Royal family, which give us an idea of what to expect for the upcoming royal nuptials.

The princess' grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, are sure to attend - as are her uncle and aunt, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Naturally the Duke and Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie's parents, will also play a large role in the proceedings.

Princess Eugenie announced in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year that her older sister Princess Beatrice will play a central role, as Maid of Honour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the wedding - in a much more relaxed capacity than their previous trip to Windsor, no doubt - before their 20-day trip abroad. On their itinerary is Sydney for the Invictus Games, Fiji and New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured here at the WellChild Awards earlier this month, are likely to attend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also expected to attend, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte expected to be in the bridal party as pageboy and flower girl once again.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte already know the score - as well as performing those roles at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Markle earlier this year, they also did so at the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, to James Matthews in May last year.

Prince Louis, who was less than a month old by the time of Prince Harry's wedding and was not present, is likely to be cared for by a nanny close by.

Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman, is also rumoured to be a flower girl at the wedding. The four year-old is in the same class as Prince George, the eldest child of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at St Thomas’ School in Battersea.

Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Markle