Royal Palm Beach election results: Fred Pinto wins fifth term as village mayor

ROYAL PALM BEACH — Mayor Fred Pinto secured a fifth term in office Tuesday, according to preliminary results from Palm Beach County's Supervisor of Elections.

Pinto, 73, won over 60% of the vote in the Royal Palm Beach village election, defeating Steve Avila, who was making his first run for village office.

Pinto served as a village council member prior to becoming mayor and has worked as a project manager and director for technology companies. He is currently the agency development manager for the Colonial Life insurance company.

While campaigning, he said his priorities for his new term would be overseeing the completion of the new Village Hall and the expansion of the Recreation Center, as well as keeping Royal Palm Beach a good value for young families and seniors alike.

Avila, 34, has lived in Royal Palm Beach for more than 20 years. He has worked as a college admissions consultant for the last seven years and now co-owns a consulting company. He is a committeeman for the Republican Executive Committee of Palm Beach County and on the board of directors of the Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County.

The results of the election will be certified in the next several days.

