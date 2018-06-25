Royal Observatory at Greenwich working for first time since London smog shut down telescopes 60 years ago

Brendan Owens with the AMAT telescope at the Royal Observatory at Greenwich - Anthony Upton

The Royal Observatory at Greenwich has been pivotal to astronomy and navigation since the beginning of time. Well, international standard time at least. But what few people realise is that the observatory has not actually observed anything for more than half a century.

Astronomers were forced to abandon their work in the 1950s as London smogs grew so bad that they could no longer see the stars through their telescopes.

As the railways expanded nearby, the rumble of trains also made it impossible to take accurate readings with sensitive instruments, while the ever-growing capital brought increasingly dazzling light pollution.

Now, after more than 60 years a new telescope has been installed at Greenwich to restore its status as a working observatory once again. Not only is London’s air cleaner now, but modern telescope filters can tune out the pollution to hone in on the stars, planets, nebulae and even galaxies.

Curator of Royal Observatory Greenwich, Dr Louise Devoy said: “The observatory really started to wind down in 1948 because Greenwich had been expanding, and Greenwich Power Station was belching out smoke so the telescopes were becoming useless.

“They also used to do magnetic and meteorological readings from here, but the railways and iron-framed buildings interfered with the signals and the vibrations from the trains made accuracy impossible. With the new telescope we can use filters and software to process it all out.”

AMAT's dedicated Hydrogen-Alpha telescope was capable of capturing this incredible image of activity on the Sun Credit: Royal Observatory Greenwich AMAT More

The Royal Observatory was founded in Greenwich in 1675 by Charles II for the purpose of improving navigation at sea through astronomical means by mapping the fixed location of the stars.

It was a working observatory until 1957, when the site and its instruments were moved to Herstmonceaux in Sussex while the Greenwich site was preserved as a museum and outreach centre to encourage public interest in astronomy.

But last year the Royal Museums Greenwich launched a campaign to restore the observatory to working status, raising more than £150,000 to buy the telescope and revamp the Grade 2 listed Altazimuth Pavilion where it is housed, a nautically inspired Victorian masterpiece designed by naval engineer William Crisp.

The Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope (AMAT) named after one of the first female scientists ever to work at the observatory, is actually four different telescopes, the largest of which will allow astronomers to produce high magnification views of The Moon and planets in the Solar System.

The AMAT also has a solar telescope to catalogue changes to the Sun, a practice started by Greenwich astronomers in 1870, and something Annie Maunder herself was doing in the 1900s.

Rugged terrain on the waxing gibbous Moon as captured through AMAT's 0.35-metre telescope Credit: Royal Observatory Greenwich AMAT More