Royal Mail delivers card 27 years after it was posted

Alphie Meleyal says she was 'shocked but pleased as punch that someone was thinking of me all that time ago' - WESSEX NEWS AGENCY

Royal Mail delivered a card to its intended recipient 27 years after it was posted.

Alphie Meleyal, now aged 60, was sent a letter from the mother of her former partner Mandy in Wolverhampton in 1997 after they broke up but it somehow became lost.

Mandy’s mother sent the message to express her sadness at the break-up, hoping the two young women would remain friends.

In March it was delivered to Ms Meleyal’s address but she no longer lives there.

The current occupant, Jackie Hill, issued a public plea asking if anyone knew where Ms Meleyal lived.

The letter with a 1997 postmark - WESSEX NEWS AGENCY

Her plea reached Ms Meleyal, who now lives in Hull, who said she “was shocked but pleased as punch that someone was thinking of me all that time ago”.

“At first I thought it was a joke but when I got the letter I was excited and when I found out who it was from I was really touched. I am so happy I got it.”

Ms Hill said an envelope with a stamp costing 26p was pushed through her door but she did not recognise the name it was addressed to.

“I didn’t realise it had a 1997 postmark until someone pointed it out, so I was shocked.

“I thought it might have been important to her and I’m just so pleased it managed to get to her.”

It is unclear where the card has been since it was posted in 1997.

Despite the delay, Royal Mail said it “does its utmost” to deliver all mail.

A spokesman said it was likely someone had put it back into the postal system rather than it having been lost.

“Once an item is in the postal system then it will be delivered to the address on the letter.”

Nearly three decades on, Ms Meleyal revealed she is still in contact with Mandy and meets up with her at least once a year so “everything in the card had come true”.