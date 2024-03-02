Royal Inn of Abilene under new ownership, creating safe & affordable housing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you live in Abilene, the Royal Inn may bring back many memories. It could be because of its steakhouse or maybe its old and worn-out appearance. Through the good and bad, William Schaub has called the inn his home for over a decade.

“We have been here about 16, 17 years since 2010,” said Schaub.

Although he said he has seen a bit more bad than good, the inn, while not perfect, is a welcome change from the road.

“We basically got stuck here. We used to hitchhike all over the United States. We used to be homeless. But it’s nice; the places are pretty nice. It’s a nice place to stay. It’s nice and quiet now. It didn’t used to be, but it is now,” explained Schaub.

New owner Cayson Pearl from Idaho is investing efforts to give the old property and its tenants a second chance.

“We’ll be getting some large fridges to put in rooms, updating some of the old carpet,” explained Pearl.

They provide affordable housing to folks who may be going through a rough time.

“No one should be without a roof over their head, so we want to make sure that we can provide that in a clean [and] comfortable manner for everyone while offering them an affordable price as well,” added Pearl.

Pearl hopes to fight the rising rent costs, easing hardship for people who may be struggling financially.

“Gallon of milk or where you are going to sleep that night. Sometimes you got to choose the gallon of milk, especially if you have kids,” expressed Pearl.

While they no longer offer nightly stays, they encourage weekly or even monthly occupancy. The rooms range from $700 to $1,100, including all utilities.

“What we really focus on is cleanliness, safety, and comfort,” added Pearl.

But there are some rules tenants will have to follow in order to stay. If these rules are broken, tenants will be evicted.

“Absolutely no drugs available on the property. Quiet hours from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. to respect your neighbor. We believe with our bi-weekly room checks that we do – our daily property walks that we do, and all the contracts people have to sign for people to stay here with us,” Pearl explained.

He acknowledged the property’s reputation but hopes that with time, the public will see these changes benefit not only his tenants but the city as a whole.

“People are going to say what they are going to say, but all I care about are our guests and I just want to make sure that they are comfortable,” said Pearl.

As long as there are people in need, he’ll always have room at the inn.

“If they are comfortable and safe and the property is clean, I’m happy,” explained Pearl.

Pearl added that there are changes people can see almost immediately. Although the renovations are minor, they make a big difference. Pearl hopes that in the future, they can add more renovations and amenities for tenants.

