The Royal Gifts: 65 years of presents given to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

A “royal” version of a London Underground sign, a bronze owl and a beaded throne are some of the gifts given to Queen Elizabeth II that will make up an exhibit to be shown during the annual summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see more than 250 interesting and unusual gifts given to the queen during her 65-year reign. The presents, which cannot be sold or exchanged, will eventually become part of the Royal Collection, held in trust by the queen for the nation. The items will be on display from July 22 to Oct 1.

