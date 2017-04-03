    1 / 13

    London Underground Rondel at Buckingham Palace

    Sally Goodsir, assistant curator of decorative arts of the Royal Collection Trust, holds up a Buckingham Palace version of the London Underground Rondel presented on a visit to Aldgate East Tube Station in 2010, at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, April 3, 2017. A selection of objects from Royal Gifts will be on display as part of the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace on July 22, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

    The Royal Gifts: 65 years of presents given to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    A “royal” version of a London Underground sign, a bronze owl and a beaded throne are some of the gifts given to Queen Elizabeth II that will make up an exhibit to be shown during the annual summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace.

    Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see more than 250 interesting and unusual gifts given to the queen during her 65-year reign. The presents, which cannot be sold or exchanged, will eventually become part of the Royal Collection, held in trust by the queen for the nation. The items will be on display from July 22 to Oct 1.

