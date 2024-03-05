Royal Caribbean crew member arrested after allegedly filming guests with hidden camera

A Royal Caribbean International crew member was arrested Sunday after allegedly filming naked guests without their knowledge on board, including children.

Law enforcement found child pornography among Arvin Joseph Mirasol’s electronic devices after conducting a border search. The search came after the cruise line notified Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 26 that an employee on its Symphony of the Seas ship had hidden a camera in guest bathrooms, according to an affidavit signed by HSI special agent Michelle Maglione.

“During the examination of his USB Stick device, law enforcement discovered numerous videos of naked females undressing in the bathroom as well as videos of child pornography,” the document said.

In one video, Mirasol, 34, could be seen installing a camera in a stateroom bathroom, according to the affidavit. The clip then shows a girl who appears to be 10 years old undressing and getting in the shower.

The crew member, who is from the Philippines, “admitted to taping a video camera in the guests' bathrooms that he worked as a stateroom attendant,” according to the affidavit filed in the Southern District of Florida.

“Mirasol revealed that he has been placing these cameras, in the bathroom since he started working on Symphony of the Seas around December 2023,” the document said. “Mirasol stated, ‘I want to control it, but I can’t.’”

When asked how he picked which cabin he put the camera in, he told law enforcement, “If I like who is in that room, I place it.” He also noted that he would choose females around 16 and older (though he acknowledged that he knew filming minors was illegal).

Mirasol also said he entered cabins while passengers were showering and filmed them naked with his cell phone while hiding under the bed.

He is charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, as well six counts of video voyeurism in Florida.

“We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior,” the line’s parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.” An attorney for Mirasol declined to comment.

The news comes after two Disney Cruise Line crew members were arrested in January on child pornography charges.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean crew member allegedly filmed guests with hidden camera