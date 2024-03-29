Royal Ascot tells racegoers to choose whichever dress code ‘makes you feel comfortable’

Racegoers at Royal Ascot have been told to follow the dress code “they feel most comfortable with” in new guidance marking a break with tradition for the 300-year-old sporting fixture.

While a smart dress code still applies to guests in the Royal Enclosure, the most exclusive area of the summer racecourse, new wording has been implemented.

In an apparent change to the code for this year, a note on the Ascot website states: “Members and their guests must adhere to the guidance outlined on this page, choosing to follow in full a dress code they feel most comfortable with.”

It comes after a new lookbook for 2024 racegoers suggested ways to bend the sartorial rules and embrace a more gender-fluid approach, such as women wearing ties with dresses.

Ascot is famed for its formal dress code and for many women the occasion automatically conjures the image of the traditional ensemble: a dress, heels and a hat.

Earlier this month, Daniel Fletcher, the fashion designer, unveiled his new race lookbook as the first Royal Ascot creative director.

The Cheshire-born designer, who was until last year the creative director of Italian fashion house Fiorucci, is known for his experimental style and for dressing celebrities such as Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

Unveiling the new lookbook for June’s races, he said: “I wanted to bring a fresh take on fashion at the races… Be it flamboyant or understated, Royal Ascot gives us the chance to embrace the famous dress codes and dress up, encouraging freedom of expression through dressing.”

The lookbook includes edits titled Best of British and New Guard - Becky Hetherington

Among his inspirational looks in the official racegoer ‘fashion bible’, he featured a series of edits titled Best of British, New Guard, Conscious, Luxury and Tailoring. These included frilled shirts for men and dresses matched with neck ties for women.

“I want to … inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style, and to embrace their own creativity,” the 33-year-old said.

Alexandra Bertram, brand and creative lead for Ascot, echoed the designer’s call for dressing up in a way that brings out individuality.

“Royal Ascot transcends simply dressing for the races and the array of looks Fletcher has curated brings an authentic aesthetic which perfectly mirrors Ascot’s passion for individuality and personal style,” she said.

“There’s a look that speaks to every style generation across every enclosure.”

The push for “comfortable” and expressive attire comes after last year’s call for racegoers to be “a little more unconventional and inventive” with their outfits.

Luke Jefferson Day, the co-director and stylist of the 2023 Ascot Lookbook, encouraged female racegoers to wear suits this year in a drive for less conventional outfits.

