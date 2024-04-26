Roy Hudson, 10th president of Hampton University, dies at age 93

Roy Hudson, who served as the 10th president of Hampton University from 1970 to 1976, died last week. He was 93.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams released a statement honoring him, saying Hudson played a significant role in shaping the university and fostering its growth.

“We remember President Hudson as a trailblazer, an advocate for education and a champion for our students,” Williams wrote. “His legacy will forever be etched in the fabric of Hampton University, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.”

The university flew its flag at half mast on Wednesday to honor Hudson’s memory.

While leading the university — which was known as Hampton Institute at the time — Hudson was among a group of 13 Black college presidents who met with President Richard Nixon in 1973 to request a bigger slice of federal funds, according to Daily Press archives.

Hudson was a man of many interests and firsts, according to an obituary from his family. The U.S. Air Force veteran became the first African American to receive a doctorate in pharmacology at the University of Michigan in 1962. He spent years in the pharmaceutical industry, including as vice president for The Upjohn Company, which later merged and was bought by Pfizer.

Hudson, who grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, also spent plenty of time in academia. Hudson served as the interim president of Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. He held academic appointments at the University of Michigan and Brown University, where he also served as associate dean.

According to a 2016 University of Michigan “Alumni Spotlight” piece about Hudson, he never imagined a career in higher education, believing instead he’d become a high school teacher or technician. However, he was awarded one of 50 highly sought-after spots in the Danforth Foundation Fellowship, which allowed him to pursue a doctorate and discover pharmacology.

Hudson is survived by his wife, Constance; two children, Hollye Goler and David Hudson; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Services are set for Saturday morning in Roswell, Georgia. A celebration of life will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Instead of flowers, contributions in Hudson’s memory may be made to Hampton University, 100 E Queen St, Hampton, VA 23669 or Livingstone College, 701 W Monroe St, Salisbury, NC 28144.

