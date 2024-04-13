Rowan County family cleaning up after tornado’s 100 mph winds destroys buildings on property

MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mount Ulla neighbors are in cleanup mode after an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirms.

The NWS reports that the tornado touched down just off N.C. 801 in the western Rowan County community at 7:52 p.m. Thursday, April 11, based on radar data via Charlotte Terminal Doppler Radar.

One family who lives just outside of the Mount Ulla welcome sign has been throwing away debris all day.

She took a few moments to survey the damage with Queen City News reporter Shaquira Speaks.

