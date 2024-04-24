Route changes expected due to bridge closure in southwest Charlotte

Drivers in southwest Charlotte are going to notice changes to their regular routes soon.

Starting Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to close a section of Shopton Road near Beam Road so crews can work on the bridge over Coffee Creek.

The bridge will close for one week for repairs to the asphalt bridge deck and one of the beams.

This will cause added congestion along Highway 49 in the Steele Creek area.

The detour will take drivers to South Tryon Street to Arrowood Road to Sandy Porter Road back to Shopton Road.

