Route 84 property in process of being cleaned after two years

Jun. 21—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A property overrun with garbage is in the process of being cleaned up after nearly two years, said Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete.

"They have gotten most of the stuff out of there," Pete said.

He said illegal dumping had occurred on the property and it took time for the eviction of a squatter to occur and then to get started on cleanup efforts.

Pete said an area of the property still needing attention is where a semi-truck allegedly dumped material over a hill.

Pete said there are usually only a couple of properties a year that become a problem with junk on a property.

"Mostly, a phone call or a letter will [take care of the problem]," Pete said.

This one was a little more complicated and Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole's office got involved. The property ended up with a local bank through foreclosure, and O'Toole said her office worked to assist in making the cleanup a reality.

"It has been a problem," O'Toole said.

She said the prosecutors office has worked to create a new approach with township officials to use all legal tools available to bring about change.

O'Toole said zoning violations, public nuisance violations and health-code issues are used in tandem to arrive at a solution.

She said the Route 84 property was the first one dealt with under the new process. Pete said he was very happy the property is being cleaned up.

O'Toole said there are 18-20 problem properties in townships throughout the county and the new approach may be helpful to find a resolution to the issue.