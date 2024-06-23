Route 8 lanes, ramps near Tallmadge Avenue reopened Sunday morning

The lanes and ramps around Route 8 at Tallmadge Avenue were reopened this morning.

The area of Route 8 near Tallmadge Avenue has been fully reopened after a maintenance issue forced the closure of two lanes on Saturday.

Stephanie Marsh, the director of communications for the City of Akron, said the third lane in the asphalt had buckled. This required the city to mill and repave the area. The repairs were completed yesterday afternoon. However, the on ramp near the Gorge was closed down last night, as well as the Cuyahoga Falls Avenue off-ramp going north. These have since reopened.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also left the one lane closed until this morning at 7.

The cause of the buckling is not immediately known, Marsh said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Route 8 near Tallmadge Avenue open after asphalt buckling