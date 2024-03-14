Route 66 in New Mexico named a top place to visit in 2024 ahead of centennial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eyes are on Route 66 as it approaches its historic centennial in 2026 and the festivities could be starting early. “A bunch of celebrations, lots of low riders and lots of cruisers because I think that’s what really makes this also special and unique to the rest of the world,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña.

Story continues below

She says the city has been planning for the celebration for more than 30 years, hoping to bring more people to the Land of Enchantment. “As a city, we’re just trying to make sure that we really turn this into an economic development opportunity and a tourism opportunity,” Peña said.

But it’s not just a birthday that will likely bring tourists along the historic stretch. National Geographic is giving New Mexico a big boost, naming NM in its top travel adventures of 2024. It comes in at #7 “Road Trip Route 66 in New Mexico.” “When they come down here they’ll say no wonder it was number seven, it should have been number one,” Peña said.

She says she’s thrilled we made the top ten and ready to welcome visitors with open arms. Peña says you can expect to see more of the neon signs installed and others refurbished ahead of the celebrations. She also believes the Route 66 Visitor Center will be open again. “It’s just really exciting to know that we’re getting ready for it and National Geographic also can see the potential that we have here in Albuquerque.”

It’s no secret parts of Central do not make the best impression, with a history of crime and homelessness. Peña says clean-ups are planned along the entire stretch. “I know that other councilors are just as invested in doing the necessary steps we need to ensure that Route 66 is in tip-top shape.”

The city is also working to create an app ahead of the centennial that would map out locations and alert you to special places nearby.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.