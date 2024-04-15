Route 65 Bridge in Franklin Twp. reopens to traffic after historic rain and flooding

FRANKLIN TWP. ― A popular roadway in northern Beaver County was reopened to traffic Monday morning.

Officials for Franklin Township have announced Route 65 reopened to motorists shortly after 1 p.m. The road had been closed over the weekend due to flooding along the Connoquenessing Creek, which has overflowed twice this month due to heavy rainfall.

File photo of the bridge crossing Connoquenessing Creek on Route 65 and Country Club Drive in Franklin Township because of flooding. Country Club Drive was also closed.

Multiple communities around the Pittsburgh region saw road closures over the past two weeks as storms have ravaged the area, with the National Weather Service reporting an average of 17.58 inches of precipitation in communities since the beginning of 2024. The flooding caused 26 barges to break loose in the Ohio River over the weekend, which caused several bridges in Beaver and Allegheny counties to temporarily close.

