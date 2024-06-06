Route 531 fully reopened

Jun. 6—NORTH KINGSVILLE — After more than 18 months of closures, Route 531 is open throughout the village.

The road was closed near the Ashtabula Township-North Kingsville line in November 2022, due to erosion encroaching on the roadway, and the Ohio Department of Transportation started an emergency erosion project project soon after. The road was closed from LaBounty Road to just west of Route 193 from late November 2022 to the end of last month.

In March, ODOT also closed a section of the road on the east side of Route 193, adjacent to the intersection of Monday Drive. Late Monday, the road was opened to traffic.

According to ODOT's website, the cost of the current project was approximately $5 million.

The project involved installing steel sheet pilings to stabilize the slope and protect the area from erosion.

A longer-term project is also in the works, to include the installation of large stones along the shoreline in order to more permanently protect the road from erosion.

"We're working on getting the permits now, through the Army Corps of Engineers and the Ohio EPA," ODOT spokesman Justin Chesnic said in April.

"That takes at least a year, to get those permits, so we're hoping by next May or June, we have the permits for that. And it's probably a $20 to $30 million project, right around $25 million, I would say."

He said if ODOT can secure the funding, the project would start in 2026, and could last for at least 50 years.