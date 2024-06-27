Route 52 bridge across I-84 getting new deck and other rehabilitation work

TOWN OF NEWBURGH - Work has just begun to install a new bridge deck and perform other rehabilitation on the Route 52 bridge across Interstate 84.

The state Department of Transportation said the work will include the installation of a new, fully continuous and jointless bridge deck that will reduce long-term maintenance costs, create a smoother ride and increase the span's overall life.

The work is part of a project announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the DOT this week that will see three Hudson Valley bridges rehabilitated.

The other parts of the project will see similar work done on Route 304 over Interstate 287 in the town of Clarkstown in Rockland County, and Illington Road over the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown in Westchester County.

The total cost of the project is $17.4 million, including funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Route 52 bridge was constructed in 1963.

Additional work will include a new road surface, steel girder repairs, pier replacements, concrete abutment repairs and utility work.

Warm mix asphalt with recycled crushed glass will be used, and other materials on site will be recycled and reused when possible.

The DOT said shoulders will be closed on I-84 when necessary to accommodate construction work. Meanwhile, Route 52 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction.

State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson, who represents the town of Newburgh, said the work is needed.

"This overpass is one of the most highly traveled portions of Route 52, since it connects to I-84 via exit 37 in Newburgh," Jacobson said in a statement provided by the DOT. "I travel across this bridge every day. I applaud Governor Hochul and the State Department of Transportation for this rehabilitation project. It is crucial to maintain our roads and bridges, not only to avoid future disasters, but to ensure a better quality of life."

The three-bridge project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026, but a specific estimated completion date for the Route 52 work was not available from the DOT.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com

