Route 5 crash leads to death of child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crash on Route 5 in Hamburg took the life of a child Saturday night, according to the Hamburg Police Department.

The accident was at Route 5 and North Creek Road at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday night. Two cars were involved and one child died, while several other people were injured, police say. The roadway was completely shut down for several hours for an investigation.

Hamburg Police say further details will be provided as the investigation continues.

