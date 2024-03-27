Route 460 cell towers, Breaks Water Park extension celebrated by local lawmakers

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Committee celebrated two ongoing projects in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday that are bringing some needed improvements to the region.

Both the Breaks Water Park Extension and Buchanan/Tazewell Wireless Communications Job Growth Corridor were highlighted during the AMLER Committee’s meeting. Committee member, Sen. Todd Pillion, spoke about what he thinks these projects will do for the region.

“These two projects are representative of the diverse needs in our region and the unique funding opportunities we have through AMLER,” Pillion said.

Three new wireless network towers will be built along a 20-mile dead zone on Route 460 in Buchanan and Tazewell counties as part of the Wireless Communications Job Growth Corridor project.

A release from Pillion’s office said that U.S. 460 is heavily used by the surrounding communities, and added cell service towers will help nearby schools, more than two dozen businesses, around 131 households and thousands of commuters. A total of $1 million in AMLER grant funding will be used for this project.

“I’m thrilled to support the $1 million investment to deliver critical wireless infrastructure along US 460, one of the region’s most important economic and transportation corridors,” Pillion said. “We know that infrastructure builds capacity and capacity builds opportunity. Next to broadband, wireless coverage is increasingly essential to economic growth, public safety, and improving overall quality of life. Much like this road links Grundy to Richlands and all the communities in between and beyond, this project will help link people to each other and to opportunity each and every day.”

“This $1,000,000 AMLER grant is directed towards the creation of three wireless network towers at the Keen Mountain, Short Hill and Boyd Branch sites,” said U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith. “These new towers along Route 460 will help Buchanan County attract potential businesses, enhance mobile communication, and expand broadband access for residents.”

Then in Dickenson County, $300,000 in AMLER funding is going to improvements and expansion of the Breaks Interstate Park’s “Splash In The Park” waterpark. The release from Pillion’s office said the funding will be used to construct a traditional in-ground swimming pool alongside the existing waterpark, something that’s been requested by the local community for a while.

“Breaks is a crown jewel of SWVA’s outdoor recreation and tourism market, due in part to their constant dedication to enhancing the Park experience for visitors and locals alike,” Pillion said. “This $300,000 investment in the Breaks Water Park Expansion will enable the Park to deliver a highly requested amenity by guests that is expected to increase visitation. As a regional asset, we recognize that the success of Breaks Interstate Park reverberates into the local communities and lifts up the region’s economy. This project–combined with all the others–along with additional operating support that is included in the pending state budget–helps ensure that the Park can continue delivering on its mission and delighting visitors and locals for years to come.”

The release states that this new pool is “expected to increase visitation, resulting in the need to hire additional staff and enable public wellness offerings such as swimming lessons.”

