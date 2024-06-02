Route 4 closed in both directions Sunday morning due to downed utility pole, power lines

A downed utility pole snarled traffic on Route 4 in Teaneck on Sunday morning.

The highway was closed in both directions at about 10 a.m. Sunday west of River Rd. as fallen power lines cut off the flow of traffic. A detour was posted shortly after to guide motorists around the blockage, according to a New Jersey Department of Transportation statement.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, plan an alternate route or expect delays.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Route 4 drivers in Teaneck forced to detour Sunday after downed power lines